 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NeuroOne's Evo sEEG Electrode Scores FDA Clearance For Temporary Use
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 6:52am   Comments
Share:
NeuroOne's Evo sEEG Electrode Scores FDA Clearance For Temporary Use
  • The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ: NMTC) Evo sEEG Electrode technology for temporary (less than 24 hours) use.
  • The system comes with recording, monitoring, and stimulation equipment for electrical signals at the subsurface level of the brain.
  • "The next steps for the Company are to expand the sEEG labeling for longer-term use, which we believe will be a key part of our commercialization strategy for the Evo sEEG electrode, and complete development of an sEEG ablation electrode/probe for the ablation of brain tissue and permanently implanted stimulation electrodes for patients with chronic applications such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and chronic back pain," said Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne.
  • NeuroOne is also advancing a pipeline of therapeutic electrode technologies for brain tissue ablation and chronic stimulation use for deep brain and spinal cord stimulation for chronic back pain. 
  • Read Next: NeuroOne, RBC Medical Innovations Come Together For Ablation Device Program.
  • The Company expects to be launch-ready by the end of 2021, pending additional regulatory clearance of sEEG labeling for longer-term use.
  • Price Action: NMTC stock is down 14.60% at $4.62 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NMTC)

72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
53 Biggest Movers From Friday
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com