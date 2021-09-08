72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares climbed 56.3% to settle at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company recently reported Q2results, including a 43% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) gained 49.9% to close at $12.83.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) surged 35.2% to close at $4.19.
- Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) climbed 35.1% to close at $9.90. Stifel initiated coverage on Surrozen with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $19.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares surged 33.3% to close at $2.20. The company’s Director James Huang acquired a total of 100000 shares at an average price of $1.71.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) gained 30.7% to settle at $7.46.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) surged 29% to settle at $6.37. Adaptimmune Therapeutics announced a collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, a unit of Roche Holdings, to develop and commercialize allogeneic cell therapies for oncology indications.
- Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) jumped 26.3% to close at $10.90.
- RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) climbed 26.1% to close at $9.95 after the company announced it received new 510(k) clearance for its RenovoCath delivery system designed for targeted treatment of solid tumors.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) jumped 22.2% to settle at $11.30.
- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) rose 22.2% to close at $9.96. Candel Therapeutics completed enrollment in Phase 3 clinical trial of CAN-2409 in combination with valacyclovir for the treatment of intermediate-high risk localized prostate cancer.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) gained 22.2% to settle at $10.80. The stock remained a popular name in the Reddit community.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) surged 21.9% to close at $4.34. On September 1, 2021, Cytocom officially became listed as Statera BioPharma, Inc., as it updated its ticker symbol from CLBI to STAB within the Nasdaq markets.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 21.1% to settle at $9.66 following a tweet from Twitter user Will Meade indicating he is long the stock.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) surged 19.8% to close at $6.80.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) rose 18.8% to settle at $11.65.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) climbed 18.6% to close at $3.12.
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) shares gained 17.6% to close at $19.59 on Tuesday after jumping over 23% on Friday.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) surged 17.6% to close at $0.9726 after jumping over 18% on Friday.
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) rose 17.5% to settle at $18.31.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) gained 17.4% to close at $7.70. The company recently announced Q2 earnings results.
- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) surged 16.8% to settle at $2.92.
- Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SOAC) gained 16.7% to close at $11.69. Shareholders of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition approved business combination at extraordinary general meeting.
- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) rose 16.4% to close at $6.47.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) jumped 15.9% to settle at $8.45.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BEKE) surged 15.9% to close at $22.00.
- Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) gained 15.7% to close at $6.05 after gaining 19% on Friday. The company recently reported a Gross Loss Ratio of 161% for the three months ended June 30.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) surged 15.7% to close at $7.00.
- Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) rose 15.2% to close at $19.05 after the company announced it will be acquired by funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in a $3.9 billion transaction.
- Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) surged 14.9% to close at $17.35. Immunome’s three-antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) demonstrated potent neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 Lambda (C.37) and Delta AY.1/2 (Delta Plus) variants in preclinical testing.
- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) rose 14.8% to close at $14.85. Wedbush, Guggenheim and Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stocks with Bullish ratings.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) gained 14.6% to close at $5.41 after gaining around 12% on Friday. The company recently announced a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations for its ablation program.
- HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) rose 14.5% to close at $4.41.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) shares gained 14.3% to settle at $2.40 after declining around 7% on Friday. Alset EHome International, last month, reported 1H sales of $12.2 million.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) rose 14.1% to close at $34.17.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) climbed 13.3% to close at $2.39. TOMI Environmental Solutions, last month, reported a year-over-year drop in Q2 revenue as sales volumes slowed from the early-pandemic levels.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) jumped 13.2% to close at $129.40. Tandem Diabetes Care will replace Healthcare Services Group in the S&P MidCap 400.
- Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE: SHI) gained 13.2% to close at $27.78 after gaining 12% on Friday.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) jumped 12.5% to close at $11.33. IceCure Medical recently announced exclusive distribution agreement with Mutlu Medikim to sell prosense cryoablation system in Turkey.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 12.4% to close at $2.91. InflaRx, last month, announced data from the first 10 evaluable patients in the ongoing Phase 2a open-label study with vilobelimab in Pyoderma Gangraenosum (PG).
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) rose 12.3% to settle at $34.94. UNIQURE N.V. will replace United Insurance Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) gained 11.8% to settle at $22.42. Eargo, last month, reported Q2 revenue of $22.9 million, up 43.7%, surpassing the consensus of $21.97 million driven by an increase in gross systems shipped and a decrease in the sales return accrual rate.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) gained 11.5% to close at $53.38. Valneva, last month, commenced rolling submission for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K.
- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) rose 8.1% to settle at $6.28. SharpLink Gaming, last month, appointed Brian Bennett as its Chief Financial Officer.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares rose 7.5% to close at $159.36. Match Group will replace Perrigo Company in the S&P 500 effective Monday, September 20.
- Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) shares gained 6.9% to settle at $28.84. Imago BioSciences, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $8.13 per share.
Losers
- CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) shares fell 22.5% to close at $5.01 on Tuesday after updating its resubmission timeline for the DefenCath marketing application. CorMedix has encountered delays at its third-party contract manufacturer. The Company was informed by the CMO that there are issues that are unrelated to DefenCath manufacturing activities.
- Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) dipped 22.3% to close at $6.76.
- Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) dropped 21.8% to settle at $7.16.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) fell 19.6% to settle at $6.35 as investors responded negatively to the Technical Board of Appeal (TBA) of the European Patent Office (EPO), dismissing Forward’s appeal to revoke the EP2801355 patent (355 patent) following the oral hearing. The TBA had made its decision after considering Forward’s appeal against the decision of the Opposition Division and third-party submissions from several opponents.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares fell 17.2% to close at $0.96. Jaguar Health reported a 1-for-3 reverse stock split.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) dipped 17.2% to settle at $4.19. Forte Biosciences recently announced the clinical trial of FB-401 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis failed to meet statistical significance.
- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE: BATL) dropped 17% to close at $9.50. The company, last month, reported a decline in quarterly earnings.
- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) fell 16.8% to close at $8.93. Aeye recently announced a partnership with Benchmark Electronics, focused on manufacturing optical modules for next-gen adaptive LiDAR sensors.
- Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) declined 16.1% to settle at $9.81.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) fell 15.3% to close at $9.18.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) fell 15.3% to close at $2.88.
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) dropped 15.2% to settle at $6.49.
- Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) fell 14.8% to close at $11.40.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) dropped 14.1% to settle at $10.34 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) fell 14.1% to close at $17.25. Absci posted Q2 sales of $700,000.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) dipped 14% to close at $7.45.
- Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) dropped 13.5% to settle at $85.56.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 13.1% to close at $12.96 after declining 9% on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals recently announced an additional finding from its Phase 2b/3 trial investigating Zyesami (aviptadil) for critically ill COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory failure.
- Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) shares fell 11.7% to settle at $7.91. Citigroup initiated coverage on Doma with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $11.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares fell 11.4% to close at $5.93. Cellect Biotechnology shares surged around 22% on Friday after the company announced the ApoGraft bone marrow transplantation of the first patient in the US.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) fell 10.5% to settle at $3.40.
- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) fell 10.3% to close at $7.38. Wheels Up Experience Director David J Adelman recently bought a total of 100000 shares at an average price of $7.54.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) fell 9.6% to close at $2.46.
- Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) fell 9.2% to close at $15.95.
- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) shares fell 8.6% to settle at $6.94.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) shares fell 8.2% to close at $4.14.
