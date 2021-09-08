 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Takes Another Jab At Jeff Bezos As Battle Of Billionaires Moves To A New Front

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 6:06am   Comments
Elon Musk Takes Another Jab At Jeff Bezos As Battle Of Billionaires Moves To A New Front

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken yet another dig at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, this time for his investment in Altos Labs, a Silicon Valley startup focused on anti-aging research.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to mock Bezos, saying that the fellow billionaire might “sue death” if the research does not produce results.

Why It Matters: The longstanding feud between Musk and Bezos, especially as it relates to their competing space ventures, is well known.

This is apparently the first time that Musk has taken a dig at Bezos for an activity not related to space exploration.

Musk had taken potshots at Bezos last month too, saying that the world's richest person had apparently retired from his position at Amazon to "pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX."

Earlier, the U.S. space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) agreed to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to SpaceX after Bezos’ space exploration company Blue Origin sued the agency over the contract.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2.6% higher in Tuesday’s trading at $752.92, while Amazon.com shares closed 0.9% higher at $3,509.29.

Read Next: Tesla Megapacks Being Used In Building UK's Largest Energy Storage Facility

Photo: Courtesy of JD Lasica via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: anti-aging science billionaires Elon Musk Jeff BezosNews Tech Best of Benzinga

