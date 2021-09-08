 Skip to main content

Tesla Megapacks Being Used In Building UK's Largest Energy Storage Facility

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 3:46am   Comments
Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Megapack lithium-ion batteries are being used in the United Kingdom’s largest energy storage project in Southeast England, the companies developing the site said.

What Happened: Construction has started on the 99-megawatt Clay Tye site, which is the third in the U.K. to use Tesla’s storage technology, according to Fotowatio Renewable Ventures BV and Harmony Energy.

The two companies also said that their joint 34-MW Contego battery energy storage facility in West Sussex has now gone live with a system of 28 Tesla Megapack batteries.

Contego is the second joint project in the U.K. to use Tesla Megapacks, following the Holes Bay project in Dorset that was also developed by FRV and Harmony Energy in 2020.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla Stock

Why It Matters: The Clay Tye site will store energy from renewable sources for use during peak hours and will help the U.K.’s transition to renewable energy by shifting away from fossil fuels.  

Tesla’s renewable energy production and storage business is seeing strong growth. The company’s energy and storage business reported revenue of $801 million in the recent second quarter, up sharply from $370 million in the year-ago period.

The Tesla Megapacks are also being used in Victoria’s new Tesla Big Battery, the largest lithium-ion battery in Australia. The Megapack is the Elon Musk-led company’s third stationary energy storage product after the Powerwall and Powerpack.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2.6% higher in Tuesday’s trading at $752.92.

Read Next: Tesla, Apple Customers Are The Real Ones 'Losing Out,' Caught Between The Two Companies' Rivalry, Says Analyst

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk energy storage Renewable energy Tesla Megapack United KingdomNews Global Tech Best of Benzinga

