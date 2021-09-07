Gronk Spike: Hims & Hers Signs Rob Gronkowski To Partnership

One of the most well-known NFL players is partnering with a health care company to bring awareness to men’s health issues and treatment.

What Happened: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has signed a partnership with Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS).

The partnership will see Gronkowski bringing awareness to men’s health issues and treatment options available from Hims & Hers. Topics include mental health and hair loss. The partnership will include social content and new advertising campaigns.

“As a football player, taking care of my body for performance on the field has always been a priority,” Gronkowski said. “Most men simply aren’t aware of the options available to them, or are uncomfortable having these tough conversations.”

Gronkowski hopes to bring attention to issues that include men’s health in terms of mind and body using the Hims & Hers product line.

Why It’s Important: Gronkowski has over 3 million followers on Twitter and is one of the most well-known NFL players.

He joins a product partner team that includes Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Miley Cyrus. The company has launched many commercials featuring Lopez and may pivot to the men’s side of things using Gronkowski.

“Hims is a one stop shop for helping you look and feel your best, from virtual visits with healthcare providers to personalized treatments delivered to your door,” Gronkowski said.

A Cleveland Clinic survey reports that 72% of men would rather clean toilets or do household chores versus going to the doctor, Hims & Hers reports.

Having a well-known male figure could help improve on this stigma and boost the market size for Hims & Hers.

“Statistics like these underpin a critical gap a platform like Hims can fill for men across the country,” said Hims & Hers co-founder and CEO Andrew Dudum.

HIMS Price Action: Hims & Hers Health shares closed up 4.8% at $8.60.

Photo: by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann, Flickr