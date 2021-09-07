Why Is CorMedix Stock Dropping On Tuesday?
- CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) stock is plunging after updating its resubmission timeline for the DefenCath marketing application.
- CorMedix has encountered delays at its third-party contract manufacturer.
- The Company was informed by the CMO that there are issues that are unrelated to DefenCath manufacturing activities.
- The timeline for CorMedix and the CMO to address deficiencies at the facility required for resubmission of the DefenCath application is uncertain at this time.
- Earlier, the Company expected to resubmit the DefenCath application in Q4 of 2021.
- Price Action: CRMD shares are down 22.8% at $4.97 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
