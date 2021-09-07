 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is CorMedix Stock Dropping On Tuesday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Share:
Why Is CorMedix Stock Dropping On Tuesday?
  • CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) stock is plunging after updating its resubmission timeline for the DefenCath marketing application.
  • CorMedix has encountered delays at its third-party contract manufacturer. 
  • The Company was informed by the CMO that there are issues that are unrelated to DefenCath manufacturing activities. 
  • The timeline for CorMedix and the CMO to address deficiencies at the facility required for resubmission of the DefenCath application is uncertain at this time.
  • Earlier, the Company expected to resubmit the DefenCath application in Q4 of 2021.
  • Price Action: CRMD shares are down 22.8% at $4.97 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRMD)

78 Biggest Movers From Friday
53 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Short Ideas Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com