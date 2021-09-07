HUYA CFO Catherine Xiaozheng Liu Resigns
- Chinese game streaming platform HUYA Inc's (NYSE: HUYA) CFO Catherine Xiaozheng Liu resigned for personal reasons, effective September 8, 2021.
- Liu will serve as an advisor to HUYA to assist with the transition through March 31, 2022.
- Concurrently, Ashley Xin Wu became the VP of Finance. Wu will assume Liu's duties on an interim basis.
- The Chinese tech and internet companies have noted multiple high-profile executive departures amid its regulatory crackdown, the latest being JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD).
- China recently issued strict guidelines for the gaming sector.
- Price Action: HUYA shares traded higher by 1.43% at $11.38 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
