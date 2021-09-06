 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk 'Changing The World With His Ventures,' Says Tesla Rival Volkswagen's CEO
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 06, 2021 10:50pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk 'Changing The World With His Ventures,' Says Tesla Rival Volkswagen's CEO

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess in an interview with CNN Business on Monday said he doesn’t “see any parallels” between himself and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: Diess said that he highly regards what Musk is doing.

See Also: How To Buy Volkswagen (VWAGY) Shares

“I think he's a brilliant guy. And he really makes a difference. He's changing the world with his ventures.”

The Volkswagen CEO appreciated Musk’s long-term vision but acknowledged that he was fundamentally different.

“He's thinking far. And he's [a] brilliant guy. But we are quite different. He is very focused on Tesla, on his story. I'm running a big traditional company, which we try to prepare for the future,” said Diess, as per CNN.

“I think we also require different characters. I like him a lot, but I think we are quite different.”

Why It Matters: Diess revealed in the interview that internal combustion engine vehicles will still occupy a place in Volkswagen’s strategy as in some parts of the world they are still needed, reported CNN.

“We don't want to pull back, for instance, from Latin America, where electric cars will probably not be the solution for climate change. In Latin America, the natural way forward is to use biofuels which are CO2 neutral,” said Diess.

The auto executive revealed that Volkswagen’s first autonomous fleets will come to the market in 2025 and the first private cars driving autonomous are expected the same year or in 2026.

Diess acknowledged the role of robotaxis in the future but also said private cars are going to be shared and there’s potential for growth.

On the ongoing semiconductor supply crunch, Diess said it was getting worse. He said Volkswagen’s suppliers, based in Malaysia, have been grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak at three plants.

See Also: Tesla Giga Shanghai Production Halted For 4 Days In August Due To Chip Shortage: Report

Diess laughed off a question related to him being asked to lead Tesla by Musk.

In April, Business Insider reported that Diess had a Tesla contract in his hands, but no explanation was given why Diess did not take up the position as Tesla CEO.

Diess has said in the past that Volkswagen was going to be in a race with Tesla

Price Action: On Friday, Volkswagen OTC shares closed 2.06% lower at $34.18. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 0.16% higher at $733.57.

Read Next: Volkswagen CEO To Now Compete With Elon Musk On Twitter, Warns Of Grabbing 'Some Market Share' From Tesla

Photo: By Steve Jurvetson on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + VWAGY)

If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla Or Bitcoin?
Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'
Is Tesla's Long-Term EV Market Leadership Under Threat?
Dogecoin's Wife 'Wifedoge' Grew More Than 3,000% In Market Capitalization, And Elon Musk Is A Fan
Why Cupertino Could Get Its Act Together With Its 'Apple Car' Project
EV Week In Review: Tesla's Many Delays, Chip Crunch Bites Nio, Apple Car Rumors, Trouble Brews For Workhorse, Volkswagen's Best-seller Reaches China
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: automakers electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Herbert DiessNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com