Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) - P/E: 9.71 PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) - P/E: 7.4 Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) - P/E: 3.85 New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) - P/E: 8.86 Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) - P/E: 3.92

Great Ajax has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.42, which has increased by 20.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.35. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.62%, which has increased by 0.41% from 6.21% in the previous quarter.

PotlatchDeltic has reported Q2 earnings per share at 2.77, which has increased by 42.78% compared to Q1, which was 1.94. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.73%, which has decreased by 0.33% from last quarter's yield of 3.06%.

Two Harbors Investment saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.17 in Q1 to 0.19 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.07%, which has increased by 0.26% from 8.81% in the previous quarter.

New Residential Inv's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.31, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.34. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.31%, which has increased by 3.0% from last quarter's yield of 7.31%.

Comstock Holding Co saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.03 in Q1 to 1.29 now. Comstock Holding Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.