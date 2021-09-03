 Skip to main content

Why MongoDB Shares Are Surging To All-Time Highs Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 03, 2021 10:35am   Comments
Why MongoDB Shares Are Surging To All-Time Highs Today

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) is trading significantly higher Friday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and issued guidance above estimates. 

MongoDB reported an adjusted quarterly earnings loss of 24 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 39 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $198.7 million, which beat the estimate of $184.2 million. 

MongoDB expects its full-year fiscal 2022 earnings loss to be in a range of $1.20 per share to $1.13 per share versus the estimate for a loss of $1.29 per share. The company expects full-year fiscal 2022 revenue to be in a range of $805 million to $811 million versus the estimate of $786.06 million.

"Our performance reflects the desire of nearly every business to use a modern application data platform that enables them to accelerate the pace of their digital innovation agenda," said Dev Ittycheria, president and CEO of MongoDB.

Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms raised price targets on the stock following the report:

  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained MongoDB with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $425 to $525.
  • Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome maintained MongoDB with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $350 to $410.
  • Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained MongoDB with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $420 to $505.
  • Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained MongoDB with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $415 to $534.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained MongoDB with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $400 to $470.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained MongoDB with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $410 to $480.
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained MongoDB with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $300 to $450.

MDB Price Action: MongoDB is making new all-time highs in trading today.

The stock was up 21.60% at $487.36 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of MongoDB.

Latest Ratings for MDB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021UBSMaintainsNeutral
Sep 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Sep 2021OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MDB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Dev Ittycheria why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings

