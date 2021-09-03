Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) - P/E: 6.28 Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) - P/E: 3.67 New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) - P/E: 9.67 China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) - P/E: 4.73 Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) - P/E: 8.3

This quarter, Perdoceo Education experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.44 in Q1 and is now 0.41. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Lincoln Educational Servs has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.06, which has decreased by 53.85% compared to Q1, which was 0.13. Lincoln Educational Servs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

New Oriental Education saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.43 in Q2 to 0.1 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.0%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from last quarter's yield of 0.0%.

Most recently, China Online Education Gr reported earnings per share at 0.05, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.21. China Online Education Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Industrias Bachoco SAB reported earnings per share at 1.48, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 2.06. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.92%, which has decreased by 0.02% from last quarter's yield of 1.94%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.