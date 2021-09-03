 Skip to main content

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 7:33am   Comments
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

EverQuote

The Trade: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) Director David Blundin acquired a total of 48305 shares at an average price of 19.16. The insider spent $925,495.30 to acquire those share.

What’s Happening: EverQuote, last month, reported upbeat results for the second quarter.

What EverQuote Does: EverQuote is a US-based company engaged in the business activity of offering an online marketplace for insurance shopping.

PG&E

The Trade: PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) Director Robert C Flexon acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $9.28. To acquire these shares, it cost $92,800.00.

What’s Happening: PG&E recently said the California Public Utilities Commission has approved the sale of San Francisco HQ complex to a Hines Co.

What PG&E Does: PG&E is a holding company whose main subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric, a regulated utility operating in Central and Northern California that serves 5.3 million electricity customers and 4.4 million gas customers in 47 of the state's 58 counties.

Design Therapeutics

The Trade: Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) Director Arsani William bought a total of 40000 shares at an average price of $15.45. The insider spent $618,000.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last month, reported results for the second quarter

What Design Therapeutics Does: Design Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

Sensient Technologies

The Trade: Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) 10% owner der Investment Pte Ltd, Haldor Foundation, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a total of 52841 shares at an average price of $86.92. To acquire these shares, it cost $4,592,939.72.

What’s Happening: Sensient Technologies, in July, reported upbeat quarterly results.

What Sensient Technologies Does: Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Insider BuyingNews Small Cap Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

