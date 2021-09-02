 Skip to main content

BetMGM To Expand Sports Betting Offerings To Puerto Rico
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 3:59pm   Comments

  • BetMGM has partnered with Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort to expand its retail and mobile sports betting offerings to Puerto Rico. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • BetMGM is born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (OTC: GMVHY).
  • The partnership is BetMGM's first market access agreement outside of the U.S. mainland.
  • BetMGM will open a retail sportsbook at the San Juan-based beach resort and will launch the BetMGM mobile app throughout Puerto Rico.
  • BetMGM and La Concha Resort expect to offer sports betting capabilities once the regulated market commences in Puerto Rico.
  • Price Action: MGM shares are trading higher by 0.81% at $42.54 on the last check Thursday.

