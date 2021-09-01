Allison Transmission Partners With Hino Trucks For BEV Trucks
- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) has been selected by Hino Trucks, a Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) company, as its e-Axle development partner for Class 6, 7, and 8 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) trucks. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
- The two companies have signed the framework behind a strategic Joint Collaboration Agreement (JCA) that builds on Allison and Hino's long-standing partnership in the conventional transmission space.
- Under the agreement, Hino will integrate Allison's eGen Power 100D e-Axle into their vehicles, with low volume production beginning in early 2023.
- As part of the work undertaken with Hino and other development partner-customers, Allison has launched a new e-Axle product - the eGen Power 100S.
- Hino will be the first global OEM to integrate the eGen Power 100S.
- Price Action: ALSN shares are trading higher by 2.97% at $38.08 on the last check Wednesday.
