IBM And Adobe Debut Free Online Design Coursework For Teens

IBM (NYSE: IBM) is partnering with Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) on a free online coursework focused on introducing teens to the basics of tech-based design.

What Happened: The new IBM SkillsBuild for Students will provide its youthful audience with an understanding of how to create successful design, with input from design professionals and resources that will enable them to apply design principles to actual projects.

Students will also have access to curated courses on industry standard creativity tools such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe InDesign. After the successful completion of the coursework, students are awarded a Basic Principles of Design badge that can be used in their resumes.

See Also: Ruell's Report: Solana Play To Earn Games

Why It Happened: The new partnership will also involve additional interactive learning activities and self-assessments, including one that enables students to explore the different creative personalities they can express with visual art.

“Students preparing for careers in any industry need to be comfortable with a range of technical and human-centered skills,” said Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM vice president and global head of corporate social responsibility initiatives. “Adobe and IBM's collaboration is intended to help inspire creativity and help students become better communicators and team members as they increasingly join the ranks of workplace professionals.”

“Creativity and content are fueling the global economy,” added Mala Sharma, vice president and general manager of creative cloud product marketing and community at Adobe. “Regardless of the career someone may choose, creative expression and storytelling will not only continue to be necessary but expected, which is why creative skills are of immense importance for the future workforce.”

Photo: Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs Office