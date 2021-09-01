5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Broad Street Realty
The Trade: Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTC: BRST) Director Samuel M Spiritos acquired a total of 10885 shares at an average price of $2.28. To acquire these shares, it cost $24,831.65.
What’s Happening: The company’s stock surged over 30% over the previous month.
What Broad Street Realty Does: Broad Street Realty Inc is a fully integrated real estate company that owns, operates, develops, and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and street retail-based properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Denver, Colorado markets.
Baudax Bio
The Trade: Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) Director Winston Churchill acquired a total of 100000 shares shares at an average price of $0.63. The insider spent $62,930.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: The company, last month, reported downbeat quarterly results.
What Baudax Bio Does: Baudax Bio Inc is a Pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercialize products for hospital and related acute care settings.
Calyxt
The Trade: Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) President and CEO Michael A Carr acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $3.98. To acquire these shares, it cost $39,776.00.
What’s Happening: Calyxt, last month, reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
What Calyxt Does: Calyxt Inc is a technology company focused on delivering plant-based innovations and solutions.
ReShape Lifesciences
The Trade: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Chief Financial Officer Thomas Stankovich acquired a total of 15000 shares at an average price of $3.43. To acquire these shares, it cost $51,435.00.
What’s Happening: The company recently reported Q2revenue of $3.5 million, up from $1.7 million in the year-ago period.
What ReShape Lifesciences Does: Reshape Lifesciences Inc is a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases.
Amplify Energy
The Trade: Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Director Evan Lederman acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $3.69. To acquire these shares, it cost $36,900.00.
What’s Happening: The company, last month, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
What Amplify Energy Does: Amplify Energy Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States.
