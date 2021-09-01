 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 6:01am   Comments
Share:
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) shares gained 59% to close at $4.15 on Tuesday.
  • Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) rose 43% to close at $6.62 after it was reported the company received its Washington, DC sports betting license.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) jumped 34.7% to settle at $11.19 on Tuesday after jumping over 15%on Monday. The company, earlier during the month, reported Q2 results.
  • Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPOK) shares surged 26.2% to close at $9.91. Spok Holdings confirmed Acacia Research’s proposal to acquire Spok for $10.75 per share in cash.
  • Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) rose 24.6% to settle at $7.75 after Roth Capital maintained a Buy on the stock and raised its price target from $5 to $10.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) surged 24% to close at $7.03.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) rose 23.7% to settle at $9.46.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) gained 23.4% to close at $0.69 in reaction to the selection of SON-1410 as a development candidate for melanoma and renal cancers.
  • Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) rose 22.3% to settle at $21.70.
  • Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) gained 20.9% to close at $4.92. The company on Monday highlighted the presentation of Phase 2a study of GEM103 at Clinical Trials at the Summit on August 28.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) rose 20.9% to close at $4.40.
  • American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) surged 20.8% to close at $14.90.
  • Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) surged 20.7% to close at $12.65 following Q2 results.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) jumped 19% to close at $34.35.
  • VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ: VECT) gained 18.3% to settle at $8.49 after the company announced the acquisition of Comet Therapeutics.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares surged 18% to settle at $4.46. Siyata Mobile recently signed a reseller agreement with Silk Worldwide to distribute its Uniden cellular signal boosters.
  • Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) rose 17.8% to close at $12.21. Mind Medicine recently said that it has teamed up with Forian, a provider of evidence-based support for more comprehensive clinical and commercial decision-making.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares gained 17.6% to close at $10.10 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $22 price target.
  • Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) rose 17% to settle at $11.07.
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares gained 16.3% to close at $8.13 on Tuesday. AC Immune and its collaborating partner Genentech, part of Roche Holdings, announced topline data from Phase 2 study evaluating semorinemab in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD). Semorinemab met one of its co-primary endpoints, ADAS-Cog11 (cognitive scale). The second co-primary endpoint, ADCS-ADL (functional scale), was not met.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) rose 16% to close at $5.01. The company, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.21 per share.
  • Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) gained 15.6% to close at $44.81. Live Ventures recently reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 63% year-on-year to $69.1 million.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) gained 15.4% to settle at $8.15.
  • BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) rose 15.2% to close at $9.45.
  • Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) jumped 15.1% to close at $22.46 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) gained 14.8% to close at $13.86. The Israeli Ministry of Health recently signed off Enlivex Therapeutics Phase 2b trial evaluating Allocetra in severe and critical COVID-19 patients with the acute respiratory distressed syndrome (ARDS).
  • Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) gained 14.4% to close at $7.96.
  • Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) shares gained 14.1% to close at $58.45. S&P Dow Jones Indices reported that Digital Turbine is set to join the S&P MidCap 400. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from Hold to Buy.
  • Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) climbed 13.2% to close at $0.80 after the company reported preliminary results for the second quarter.
  • Couchbase, Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) gained 12% to settle at $50.23.
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) gained 10.2% to close at $53.37. Eagle Pharmaceuticals was granted additional patent for Bendamustine Franchise.
  • LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) surged 9.1% to settle at $31.06.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) rose 8% to close at $7.46. Aehr received orders in China totalling $1.2 million from a new customer in China for its FOX-P™ test and burn-in solution for production test of silicon photonics devices.
  • Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) gained 6.9% to close at $19.94. Jefferies upgraded Funko from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $21 to $25.
  • Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) jumped 4.6% to close at $9.05. REV Group subsidiary Collins Bus and Lightning Emotors entered into a strategic partnership to manufacture and deploy zero-emission, all-electric Type A school buses.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares dropped 57.6% to close at $5.13. Sequential Brands Group commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings.
  • RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ: RNXT) shares dropped 37.6% to close at $9.99. RenovoRx shares jumped around 108% on Monday after the company was granted FDA clearance for 'Catheter, Intravascular Occluding, Temporary.'
  • REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) fell 33.7% to close at $6.00.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) dipped 21.5% to settle at $20.25
  • Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) dipped 19.3% to close at $8.64. The FDA recently cleared Poseida Therapeutics Investigational New Drug (IND) application for P-BCMA-ALLO1, a fully allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) dropped 16.8% to close at $2.67. Acasti Pharma recently announced closing of merger with Grace Therapeutics.
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) shares fell 16.7% to close at $289.50. Zoom Video reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) dipped 16.7% to close at $3.97 following Q2 results.
  • Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) fell 15.3% to close at $1.99 amid circulation of article 'Apple's 'iPhone 13' won't support satellite communications, mobile analysts say.'
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) dipped 15% to settle at $8.49.
  • Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) dropped 15% to close at $5.10. Focus Universal priced 2 million shares at $5 per share to raise $10 million for its initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
  • Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) dropped 14.4% to close at $158.23 in sympathy with Zoom Video Communications after Zoom reported Q2 earnings results. Zoom Video Communications in July announced it will acquire Five9.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) fell 14% to settle at $11.94.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) fell 13.8% to close at $31.36 on continued volatility as the stock has been circulated as a short squeeze name.
  • American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) declined 12.4% to close at $70.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) dropped 11.4% to close at $5.17 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) fell 11% to close at $8.06. Talis Biomedical announced Brian Coe has stepped down as president, CEO and director effective immediately and will continue to work with the company as an advisor.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) dipped 10.8% to close at $6.53. Chardan Capital maintained Mesoblast with a Sell and lowered the price target from $7.5 to $6.5.
  • Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) declined 8.3% to close at $14.50 following Q2 results.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 6.5% to settle at $3.17 after jumping over 17% on Monday. The company on Friday reported Q2 results, including a 43% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAMC + ACIU)

What Leerink, Wainwright Have To Say For This Alzheimer's Focused Firm
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Spok Holdings Surges On Takeover Offer; Sequential Brands Shares Slide
Mid-Day Market Update: Zoom Shares Drop After Q2 Results; AC Immune Shares Surge
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Designer Brands Earnings Top Estimates
See Why AC Immune Stock Is Trading Higher After Data From Alzheimer's Candidate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com