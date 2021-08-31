 Skip to main content

Aeye Partners With Benchmark Electronics For Optical Module Manufacturing
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 3:18pm   Comments
  • Aeye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) has announced a partnership with Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE: BHE), focused on manufacturing optical modules for next-gen adaptive LiDAR sensors.
  • The partnership will manufacture optical components and modules in Aeye's sensors targeted at a broad range of industrial markets.
  • To meet Aeye's required optical module cost and rapid manufacturing cycles, Benchmark seeks to reduce the size of the optics, apply design for manufacturing principles, and ruggedize the LiDAR solutions through hermetic sealing processes.
  • Work has already commenced on the 4Sight optical module manufacturing lines and will soon drive into production.
  • Price Action: LIDR shares are trading lower by 1.08% at $9.20, while BHE traded higher by 0.18% at $27.13 on the last check Tuesday.

