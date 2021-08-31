 Skip to main content

Why Digital Turbine's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is trading higher Tuesday after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400.

Digital Turbine will replace Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LGND) in the S&P MidCap 400.

The changes are set to take effect prior to the opening of trading on Sept. 7.

Digital Turbine is engaged in media and mobile communications, delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers and other third parties to enable them to effectively monetize mobile content.

Analyst Assessment: Canaccord Genuity and Macquarie weighed in on the stock this morning:

  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow upgraded Digital Turbine from Hold to Buy.
  • Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen initiated coverage on Digital Turbine with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $60.

 

APPS Price Action: Digital Turbine has traded as high as $102.55 and as low as $20.60 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 17.70% at $60.31 at time of publication. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

