Why Under Armour Shares Are Falling Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2021 11:39am   Comments
Why Under Armour Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of retail companies, including Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE: UAA), are trading lower following recent earnings from large names in the sector. Weaker-than-expected earnings from several retail companies as well as supply chain concerns have weighed on the sector.

Under Armour shares are otherwise trading higher by 138.23% over the past year amid 2021 reopening optimism.

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America and other territories. Consumers of its apparel include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams and people with active lifestyles.

Under Armour is trading lower by 3.2% at $23.66. Under Armour has a 52-week high of 26.45 and a 52-week low of $9.66.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

