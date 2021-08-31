 Skip to main content

Investors Cheer Performance Food's Inclusion In S&P MidCap 400 Index
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 11:06am   Comments
Investors Cheer Performance Food's Inclusion In S&P MidCap 400 Index
  • Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGCwill join the S&P MidCap 400 index effective September 3.
  • Performance Food will replace TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS).
  • The move comes after Performance Food Group has agreed to acquire Core-Mark Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: CORE) in a deal pending final conditions.
  • Performance Food Group held $22.2 million in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2021.
  • Price Action: PFGC shares are trading higher by 5.72% at $50.61 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas

