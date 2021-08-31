 Skip to main content

Hyliion Unveils Hybrid Powertrain System: What Investors Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2021 11:44am   Comments
Class 8 commercial semi-truck company Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE: HYLN) announced Tuesday morning the debut of Hyliion Hybrid eX, an enhanced version of the company’s current hybrid powertrain.

What Happened: The new platform offers a lighter solution for fleets and is easier to install, service and operate.

Improvements made from the previous version include a new e-axle, a more rugged design, refined software, cloud connectivity and cybersecurity advancements.

“The launch of the enhanced version of our Hybrid powertrain is a major milestone in our Hybrid commercialization process and reflects the ongoing work we are doing to innovate for the benefit of commercial fleets and the environment,” Hyliion founder and CEO Thomas Healy said.

Healy said the improvements will make it easier for fleets to adopt and could help companies achieve their ESG and emissions goals.

The Hybrid eX solution is designed for Class 8 diesel and CNG commercial trucks.

Hybrid eX was unveiled at the American Clean Transportation Expo Tuesday with customer units being shipped later this year.

Revenue will be recognized for units following the launch.

Feedback from customers and potential customers went into the updated launch of the Hybrid eX.

Related Link: Hyliion Surges On New Battery Technology With 8 Minute Recharging Capabilities

What’s Next: Hyliion continues to make progress on the commercialization of its fully electric Hypertruck ERX. Demos of the Hypertruck ERX are expected to go out later this year to members of the company’s innovation council, which includes Wegmans and Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE: BUD).

The Hypertruck ERX is expected to enter commercialization in 2022.

Price Action: HYLN shares are down 0.57% to $8.67 on Tuesday.

Disclosure: Author is long HYLN shares.

Photo: Courtesy Hyliion

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Class 8 semi-trucks electric vehicles hybrid vehicles SPAC SPACs Thomas Healy

