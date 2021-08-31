3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Primoris Services

The Trade: Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ: PRIM) Director Terry McCallister acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $24.61. The insider spent $246,100.00 to acquire those share.

What’s Happening: Primoris Services Energy/Renewables Segment recently received two new solar awards with a combined value of over $120 million.

What Primoris Services Does: Primoris Services is a specialty contractor and infrastructure company in the United States. It has five operating segments.

Brightcove

The Trade: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) 10% owner Edenbrook Capital Llc, Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 42935 shares at an average price of $11.39. To acquire these shares, it cost $488,937.17.

What’s Happening: Brightcove, last month, issued Q3 2021 and FY21 revenue guidance below estimates.

What Brightcove Does: Brightcove Inc is a provider of cloud-based services for the video ecosystem. The firm targets its solutions at media companies, broadcasters, publishers, and corporations.

Kindred Biosciences

The Trade: Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) 10% owner Elanco Animal Health Inc bought a total of 45508938 shares at an average price of $9.25. The insider spent $420,957,676.50 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares traded almost flat over the previous month.

What Kindred Biosciences Does: Kindred Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets.