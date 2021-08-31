 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Share:
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Primoris Services

The Trade: Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ: PRIM) Director Terry McCallister acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $24.61. The insider spent $246,100.00 to acquire those share.

What’s Happening: Primoris Services Energy/Renewables Segment recently received two new solar awards with a combined value of over $120 million.

What Primoris Services Does: Primoris Services is a specialty contractor and infrastructure company in the United States. It has five operating segments.

Brightcove

The Trade: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) 10% owner Edenbrook Capital Llc, Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 42935 shares at an average price of $11.39. To acquire these shares, it cost $488,937.17.

What’s Happening: Brightcove, last month, issued Q3 2021 and FY21 revenue guidance below estimates.

What Brightcove Does: Brightcove Inc is a provider of cloud-based services for the video ecosystem. The firm targets its solutions at media companies, broadcasters, publishers, and corporations.

Kindred Biosciences

The Trade: Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) 10% owner Elanco Animal Health Inc bought a total of 45508938 shares at an average price of $9.25. The insider spent $420,957,676.50 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares traded almost flat over the previous month.

What Kindred Biosciences Does: Kindred Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCOV + KIN)

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Tempur Sealy Shares Spike Higher
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: LendingClub Surges Following Strong Q2 Results; Atreca Shares Plummet
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider BuyingNews Small Cap Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com