Hyundai Unveils Autonomous Vehicle In Partnership With Motional
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Hyundai Unveils Autonomous Vehicle In Partnership With Motional
  • Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTFhas unveiled the IONIQ 5-based robotaxi in partnership with the autonomous vehicle company, Motional.
  • The robotaxi is an SAE level 4 autonomous driverless vehicle based on all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 launched early in 2021.
  • It is Motional's first commercial vehicle and will be used in its fully driverless public ride-hail service starting in 2023 in partnership with LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT).
  • The robotaxi has more than 30 sensors - a combination of cameras, radars, and lidar – providing 360-degree perception, high-resolution images, and ultra-long-range detection of objects. 
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares closed higher by 0.55% at $43.25 on Monday.

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles Autonomus Driving

