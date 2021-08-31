Hyundai Unveils Autonomous Vehicle In Partnership With Motional
- Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) has unveiled the IONIQ 5-based robotaxi in partnership with the autonomous vehicle company, Motional.
- The robotaxi is an SAE level 4 autonomous driverless vehicle based on all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 launched early in 2021.
- It is Motional's first commercial vehicle and will be used in its fully driverless public ride-hail service starting in 2023 in partnership with LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT).
- The robotaxi has more than 30 sensors - a combination of cameras, radars, and lidar – providing 360-degree perception, high-resolution images, and ultra-long-range detection of objects.
- Price Action: HYMTF shares closed higher by 0.55% at $43.25 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: autonomous vehicles Autonomus Driving BriefsNews