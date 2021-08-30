What's Up With Katapult Holdings Stock Today?

Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KPLT) is trading higher Monday, possibly in sympathy with Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM), which recently announced a partnership with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Katapult Holdings has a partnership with Affirm giving it access to customers who were rejected for leasing options.

Affirm's partnership with Amazon will allow customers to split the total cost of purchases of $50 or more into simple monthly payments.

Katapult Holdings is an omnichannel lease-purchase platform company that provides alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. The platform offers an innovative lease purchase solution to consumers, enabling essential transactions at the merchant point of sale.

KPLT Price Action: Katapult Holdings has traded as high as $14.70 and as low as $3.10 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 38.7% at $5.03 at time of publication.