 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Up With Katapult Holdings Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2021 3:09pm   Comments
Share:
What's Up With Katapult Holdings Stock Today?

Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KPLT) is trading higher Monday, possibly in sympathy with Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM), which recently announced a partnership with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Katapult Holdings has a partnership with Affirm giving it access to customers who were rejected for leasing options.

Affirm's partnership with Amazon will allow customers to split the total cost of purchases of $50 or more into simple monthly payments.

Katapult Holdings is an omnichannel lease-purchase platform company that provides alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. The platform offers an innovative lease purchase solution to consumers, enabling essential transactions at the merchant point of sale.

KPLT Price Action: Katapult Holdings has traded as high as $14.70 and as low as $3.10 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 38.7% at $5.03 at time of publication. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KPLT)

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Katapult Stock Dives As Q2 Profit, Margins Decline, Gross Originations Down 17%
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: 3D Systems Surges On Upbeat Earnings; Katapult Shares Drop
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com