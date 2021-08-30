 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Aterian Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2021 3:12pm   Comments
Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) is trading higher Monday on abnormally high volume amid increasing retail investor interest. 

The total average session volume is about 2 million. The trading volume for Monday's session was about 45 million at publication time.

Traders on social media are also circulating the stock as a potential short squeeze play. 

Aterian announced the launch of its Shareholder Perks Program today.

The program grants Aterian shareholders who meet certain criteria various discounts on best selling products from Aterian brand websites or Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Aterian Inc is a technology-enabled consumer products company.

ATER Price Action: Aterian has traded as high as $23.88 and as low as $3.04 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 8.1% at $6.58 at time of publication.

Photo by Marco Verch from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

