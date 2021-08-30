 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hyatt Hotels Partners With Gopuff To Offer Everyday Essentials
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 2:49pm   Comments
Share:
Hyatt Hotels Partners With Gopuff To Offer Everyday Essentials
  • Hyatt Hotels Corp's (NYSE: H) Hyatt Place brand has partnered with Gopuff, a platform for consumers' immediate everyday needs like drinks, snacks, over-the-counter medications, home and baby products, and more, including alcohol in select markets.
  • The pilot program will provide guests at participating properties with free delivery of thousands of everyday items. Guests will be delivered items in 30 minutes from Gopuff's local micro-fulfillment centers.
  • Hyatt expects the collaboration to expand the Hyatt Place brand's Necessities program, offering guests essentials to keep, borrow or buy, such as toothpaste, cellphone chargers, or headphones.
  • Hyatt's move comes after a survey that 60% of travelers have forgotten to pack an item for a business or leisure trip.
  • Price Action: H shares are trading lower by 1.18% at $73.67 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (H)

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Hyatt Hotels
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 17, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Empire State Index
Hyatt Hotels To Acquire Resort Management Company Apple Leisure Group For $2.7B
5 Stocks To Watch For August 16, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Travel General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com