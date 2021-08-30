Hyatt Hotels Partners With Gopuff To Offer Everyday Essentials
- Hyatt Hotels Corp's (NYSE: H) Hyatt Place brand has partnered with Gopuff, a platform for consumers' immediate everyday needs like drinks, snacks, over-the-counter medications, home and baby products, and more, including alcohol in select markets.
- The pilot program will provide guests at participating properties with free delivery of thousands of everyday items. Guests will be delivered items in 30 minutes from Gopuff's local micro-fulfillment centers.
- Hyatt expects the collaboration to expand the Hyatt Place brand's Necessities program, offering guests essentials to keep, borrow or buy, such as toothpaste, cellphone chargers, or headphones.
- Hyatt's move comes after a survey that 60% of travelers have forgotten to pack an item for a business or leisure trip.
- Price Action: H shares are trading lower by 1.18% at $73.67 on the last check Monday.
