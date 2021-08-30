 Skip to main content

Why Airline Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 1:25pm   Comments
Shares of several airline companies including Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) are trading lower amid a drop in Labor Day airline bookings due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a Bloomberg report, spending for the Labor Day holiday was down 16% from 2019 as of Aug. 21, while bookings were off 15%.

Delta Air Lines' stock was trading about 3.5% lower at $40.04 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $52.28 and a 52-week low of $27.92.

United Airlines' stock was trading about 3.7% lower at $45.94 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $63.70 and a 52-week low of $31.22.

American Airlines' stock was trading about 3.5% lower at $19.53 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.09 and a 52-week low of $10.63.

Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com