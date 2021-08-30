35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares climbed 43.6% to $2.0535. GSAT shares traded higher following a note sent out by popular Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming Chi-Kuo that the technology giant could partner with Globalstar on bringing low-earth-orbit satellite communications functionality in the highly-anticipated iPhone 13.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares climbed 40.6% to $7.45 on abnormally high volume amid increasing interest in the stock from retail traders.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares jumped 39.9% to $94.99 after the company on Friday announced a partnership with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) allowing customers to purchase items with an installment plan.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) gained 36.2% to $35.86 on abnormally high volume amid continued volatility. The stock has recently been mentioned as a potential short squeeze play by traders on social media.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 34% to $7.00.
- Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) jumped 34% to $5.53 after jumping over 19% on Friday. The stock has been mentioned as a potential short squeeze play by traders on social media.
- RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) jumped 25.5% to $9.67. The company recently priced its IPO at $9 per unit.
- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) climbed 23.1% to $4.4550 after gaining around 6% on Friday.
- Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) surged 19.9% to $7.30. Owlet, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.30 per share.
- RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) gained 18% to $9.10. The company was granted FDA clearance for 'Catheter, Intravascular Occluding, Temporary.'
- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) gained 17.7% to $21.96. Synaptics Inc agreed to acquire voice and wireless chipset solutions provider DSP Group in an all-cash transaction of $22 per share.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) climbed 17.5% to $45.24 after jumping 10% on Friday.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) shares gained 15% to $6.99 after jumping 47% on Friday. Aterian, earlier during the month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) jumped 14.6% to $3.53.
- Cybin Inc. (NYSE: CYBN) gained 13.2% to $2.6499.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) jumped 13.2% to $5.92 following a New York Times report indicating Medicare may cover dental care.
- SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) rose 12.6% to $5.11. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $4.25 per share.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) gained 10.9% to $5.39 after the company announced it expanded its investment in its BigCommerce partnership.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) climbed 10.5% to $146.89 following a media report stating the company is in talks to be acquired by Baxter.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 8.6% to $3.1268 after climbing around 7% on Friday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 6.3% to $0.7089. Naked Brand Group recently announced it reached a preliminary agreement with a merger or acquisition partner.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) gained 5.7% to $0.72 after the company announced its SARS-CoV-2 spike protein produces neutralizing antibodies in mice with intramuscular and intranasal adjuvants.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) gained 4.2% to $2.3850 after the company announced it will acquire VIA Motors valued at up to $630 million.
Losers
- Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) shares dipped 19.5% to $9.39 after the company announced its LV0006 launch vehicle failed to properly launch.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) dropped 15.1% to $20.85. ADTRAN and ADVA announced combination through all-stock transaction.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) fell 14.4% to $3.40. 22nd Century Group announced entry into the global specialty hops market.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) dropped 12.9% to $9.80.
- Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLUW) dipped 12.8% to $7.30. Blue Water Acquisition recently reported shareholders’ approval of business combo/SPAC deal with Clarus Therapeutics.
- TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) declined 12.3% to $43.84.
- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) dipped 11.7% to $17.49.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 10.8% to $7.58 after climbing 24% on Friday. DatChat reported a partnership with Rutgers University Computer Science through their industry affiliates program.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares fell 8.5% to $15.10 after climbing over 65% on Friday. NeuroMetrix, earlier during the month, filed prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register offer and sale of $14 million of the company’s common stock.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) fell 8% to $9.43 after jumping over 15% on Friday.
- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) dropped 7.7% to $4.65. UpHealth recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.35 per share.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) fell 5% to $88.21 after regulators in China limited the number of hours children can spend playing online games.
