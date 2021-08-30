Citrix ADC Servers' Ransomware Hacker Gang Calls It Quits, Releases Decryption Key
- TechCrunch reports that the Ragnarok ransomware gang responsible for attacking unpatched Citrix Systems Inc's (NASDAQ: CTXS) ADC servers have shut down and released a free decryption key for its victims. Bleeping Computer first broke in the story.
- The gang, known for claiming over $4.5 million in ransom payment, has replaced its 12 victims listed on its dark web portal, explaining how to decrypt files.
- Ragnarok also released a universal decryptor for Ragnarok ransomware.
- The gangs behind the JBS attack and the Colonial Pipeline incidents have also phased out. Other ransomware gangs, including Ziggy Avaddon, SynAck, and Fonix, have also retired from hacking this year, giving up their keys to help victims recover from their attacks.
- Earlier this year, the U.S. government branded ransomware a national security threat and built pressure.
- Price Action: CTXS shares traded higher by 0.97% at $102.76 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.