 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zimmer Biomet Scores FDA De Novo Nod For Smart Knee Implant
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 10:26am   Comments
Share:
Zimmer Biomet Scores FDA De Novo Nod For Smart Knee Implant
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) and Canary Medical have announced that the FDA granted de novo classification for Persona IQ.
  • The de novo grant and marketing authorization comes for the tibial extension for Persona IQ, which the companies tout as the first and only smart knee implant cleared by the FDA for total knee replacement surgery.
  • Persona IQ combines Zimmer Biomet’s Persona personalized knee implant with Canary Medical’s implantable Canturio te tibial extension sensor technology designed to measure and determine a range of motion, step count, walking speed, and other gait metrics.
  • Zimmer Biomet’s remote care management platform will work together with Persona IQ, which the companies will make available to healthcare providers in the coming months.
  • Once implanted in the knee, Persona IQ records and wirelessly transmits a wide range of gait data to a patient’s personal base station at home before data are then securely delivered to a cloud-based platform for surgeons to assess post-surgery recovery progress.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: ZBH stock is up 0.31% at $150.54 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZBH)

FDA Approves Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Hip Personalized Robotic System
Zimmer Biomet Stock Falls After Lowering Bottom End Of FY21 Outlook; Q2 Earnings Beat
Analyzing Zimmer Biomet Holdings's Unusual Options Activity
Recap: Zimmer Biomet Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
A Look Into Zimmer Biomet's Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs medical implantsNews Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com