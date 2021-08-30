Zimmer Biomet Scores FDA De Novo Nod For Smart Knee Implant
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) and Canary Medical have announced that the FDA granted de novo classification for Persona IQ.
- The de novo grant and marketing authorization comes for the tibial extension for Persona IQ, which the companies tout as the first and only smart knee implant cleared by the FDA for total knee replacement surgery.
- Persona IQ combines Zimmer Biomet’s Persona personalized knee implant with Canary Medical’s implantable Canturio te tibial extension sensor technology designed to measure and determine a range of motion, step count, walking speed, and other gait metrics.
- Zimmer Biomet’s remote care management platform will work together with Persona IQ, which the companies will make available to healthcare providers in the coming months.
- Once implanted in the knee, Persona IQ records and wirelessly transmits a wide range of gait data to a patient’s personal base station at home before data are then securely delivered to a cloud-based platform for surgeons to assess post-surgery recovery progress.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: ZBH stock is up 0.31% at $150.54 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs medical implantsNews Health Care FDA General