5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) - P/E: 6.7 Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) - P/E: 6.99 Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) - P/E: 9.57 GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ:GRVY) - P/E: 9.81 Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) - P/E: 7.12

Meredith has reported Q4 earnings per share at 1.11, which has increased by 109.43% compared to Q3, which was 0.53. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.92%, which has increased by 1.42% from 6.5% last quarter.

Scienjoy Holding has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.47, which has increased by 34.29% compared to Q1, which was 0.35. Scienjoy Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Fox has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.65, which has decreased by 26.14% compared to Q3, which was 0.88. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.46%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 1.46% last quarter.

GRAVITY Co has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.88, which has decreased by 37.54% compared to Q1, which was 3.01. GRAVITY Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Nexstar Media Group saw an increase in earnings per share from 4.42 in Q1 to 4.51 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.9%, which has increased by 0.04% from 1.86% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.