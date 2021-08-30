 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

  1. Meredith (NYSE:MDP) - P/E: 6.7
  2. Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) - P/E: 6.99
  3. Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) - P/E: 9.57
  4. GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ:GRVY) - P/E: 9.81
  5. Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) - P/E: 7.12

Meredith has reported Q4 earnings per share at 1.11, which has increased by 109.43% compared to Q3, which was 0.53. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.92%, which has increased by 1.42% from 6.5% last quarter.

Scienjoy Holding has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.47, which has increased by 34.29% compared to Q1, which was 0.35. Scienjoy Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Fox has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.65, which has decreased by 26.14% compared to Q3, which was 0.88. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.46%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 1.46% last quarter.

GRAVITY Co has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.88, which has decreased by 37.54% compared to Q1, which was 3.01. GRAVITY Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Nexstar Media Group saw an increase in earnings per share from 4.42 in Q1 to 4.51 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.9%, which has increased by 0.04% from 1.86% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (MDP + SJ)

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Meredith Q4 Result Tops Estimates
Recap: Meredith Q4 Earnings
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com