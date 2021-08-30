 Skip to main content

Market Overview

5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 10:22am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

  1. Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) - P/E: 4.07
  2. Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) - P/E: 9.71
  3. PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) - P/E: 7.23
  4. ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) - P/E: 4.86
  5. IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP) - P/E: 1.75

This quarter, Comstock Holding Co experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.03 in Q1 and is now 1.29. Comstock Holding Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Great Ajax reported earnings per share at 0.42, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.35. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.62%, which has increased by 0.41% from last quarter's yield of 6.21%.

PennyMac Mortgage's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.32, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.67. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.98%, which has decreased by 0.82% from 9.8% in the previous quarter.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.21, which has decreased by 8.7% compared to Q1, which was 0.23. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 11.64%, which has increased by 0.66% from 10.98% last quarter.

IRSA Propiedades has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.1, which has increased by 91.8% compared to Q2, which was -1.22. IRSA Propiedades does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

