3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Valaris

The Trade: Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) 10% owner Oak Hill Advisors Lp, Oak Hill Advisors Genpar Lp, Oak Hill Advisors Mgp Inc, Glenn R August acquired a total of 200499 shares at an average price of $27.59. The insider spent $5,531,307.53 to acquire those share.

What’s Happening: Valaris recently said Mr. Tom Burke will step down from his position as President, CEO and member of the Board of Directors.

What Valaris Does: Valaris is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies.

FireEye

The Trade: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) President and COO John Watters acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $18.64. To acquire these shares, it cost $466,080.00.

What’s Happening: FireEye recently introduced FireEye XDR, a unified platform designed to help security operations teams strengthen threat detection, accelerate response capabilities, and simplify investigations.

What FireEye Does: FireEye is a pure-play cybersecurity firm that offers solutions for networks, endpoints, and email.

Humacyte

The Trade: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) 10% owner Ayabudge Llc bought a total of 20452504 shares at an average price of $10.00. The insider spent $15,225,000.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares jumped more than 10% over the previous month.

What Humacyte Does: Humacyte, a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company, develops and manufactures off-the-shelf bioengineered human tissues.