Pop-Tarts For The Dead? Kellogg's Brings Día de Muertos Vibe To Popular Pastries

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is paying tribute to the Mexica celebration Día de Muertos (also known as Day of the Dead) with a limited-edition Pop-Tarts box including nine all-new Printed-Fun designs.

Qué pasó: Día de Muertos is a two-day holiday spanning Nov. 1 and 2, which involves prayers and remembrances for loved ones who passed away.

The Pop-Tarts tribute to the holiday will be available in stores beginning in September. According to Kellogg Company, this offering will include variations of the pastry designs inspired by the Mexican folk art associated with the holiday, including Calaveras de Azúcar (sugar skulls), Flor de Cempasúchil (a marigold flower) and Veladora (a Mexican religious candle).

Porqué sucedió: The new offering was created in partnership with Pop-Tarts and Kellogg's HOLA Latino Business Employee Resource Group.

In conjunction with this limited-edition release, Pop-Tarts will provide grants to four Hispanic arts organizations serving youth and their communities in Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas and Houston.

“Día de Muertos is an indigenous practice of remembrance in communities across the Americas that many hold incredibly dear,” said María López de León, president and CEO of National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures. “This living tradition has inspired artists, communities and cultures for thousands of years. We are pleased that Pop-Tarts is engaged in helping us enrich knowledge to fuel understanding, creativity and passion.”