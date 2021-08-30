 Skip to main content

Bridgeline Shares Shoot Higher On Investment Ramp-Up In BigCommerce Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 10:01am   Comments
  • Cloud-based marketing technology software provider Bridgeline Digital, Inc (NASDAQ: BLINannounced an investment ramp-up in their Hawksearch BigCommerce Integration.
  • Bridgeline aims to expand BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BIGC) user offering via the ramp-up.
  • In addition to Hawksearch's current traffic builder tool, Bridgeline's product development team has integrated WooRank's suite of SEO tools further to increase traffic and revenue for Hawksearch's BigCommerce user-base.
  • Bridgeline strengthened its commitment to its BigCommerce partnership by developing new revenue growth opportunities for their user-base, Bridgeline CEO Ari Kahn said.
  • Price Action: BLIN shares traded higher by 6.83% at $5.19 in the market session on the last check Monday.

