Bridgeline Shares Shoot Higher On Investment Ramp-Up In BigCommerce Partnership
- Cloud-based marketing technology software provider Bridgeline Digital, Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) announced an investment ramp-up in their Hawksearch BigCommerce Integration.
- Bridgeline aims to expand BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BIGC) user offering via the ramp-up.
- In addition to Hawksearch's current traffic builder tool, Bridgeline's product development team has integrated WooRank's suite of SEO tools further to increase traffic and revenue for Hawksearch's BigCommerce user-base.
- Bridgeline strengthened its commitment to its BigCommerce partnership by developing new revenue growth opportunities for their user-base, Bridgeline CEO Ari Kahn said.
- Price Action: BLIN shares traded higher by 6.83% at $5.19 in the market session on the last check Monday.
