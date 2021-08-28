SpaceX, ULA See Launch Risk From Low Liquid Oxygen Supply Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Due to the latest surge in Covid-19 cases across U.S., the demand for oxygen to treat the patients has gone up. This has left in shortage of liquid oxygen for other uses.

NASA has announced that it will delay the September launch of its next earth-surveillance satellite by a week.

Liquid oxygen is an essential part of major launch firms like SpaceX, ULA, and Virgin Orbit.

Companies are foreseeing delays in launches due to the shortage of liquid oxygen across the country.

SpaceX uses methane and liquid oxygen to fuel the Merlin engines on its workhorse Falcon 9 rockets.

SpaceX’s next-generation rocket, Starship, also uses LOX as a fuel.

If a shortage of oxygen continues, then it could delay launches.

(NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO, Elon Musk tweeted that “This is a risk, but not yet a limiting factor,” On August 29, SpaceX has planned to launch 4,800 pounds of food and other supplies to the International Space Station.

The company launched 26 rockets last year and plans to surpass that total in 2021.

NASA and ULA have already announced that Landsat 9 will be delayed by a week to September 23. Landsat 9 is a surveillance satellite that monitors climate change.