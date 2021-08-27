Medtronic Shares Real-World Data For Micra Leadless Pacemaker
- Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) touted data demonstrating reductions in reinterventions and complications with its Micra pacemaker.
- Medtronic’s Micra Coverage with Evidence Development (CED) study showed that the Micra transcatheter pacing system (TPS) was associated with a 38% reduction in reinterventions and a 31% reduction in chronic complications at two years when compared with traditional transvenous pacemakers.
- The data were presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2021.
- Micra TPS is a leadless pacemaker option for patients who only require pacing in the right ventricle. The device is attached to the heart with small tines and delivers electrical impulses that pace the heart without requiring leads or a surgical “pocket” under the skin.
- Researchers evaluated 6,219 patients implanted with Micra VR PTS and 10,212 patients implanted with traditional TV-VVI pacemakers. While reinterventions and chronic complications were reduced, Micra patients did present more comorbidities than transvenous-VVI patients, although there was no difference in adjusted all-cause mortality at two years.
- Price Action: MDT shares are down 0.12% at $133.22 during the market session on the last check Friday.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care General