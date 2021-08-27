Some Twitter Users Reported An Outage
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) was down for some users this morning with multiple reports regarding issues with the platform’s website and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS app, 9 to 5 Mac reports.
- At least 12,000 accounts faced the Twitter outage in the northeast U.S. and southern Ontario Friday morning. Reports about Twitter being down started rolling in after 5 am PT / 8 am ET.
- The Down Detector showed over 50% of the issues with Twitter and 31% with the iOS app. The remaining problem was with the Android app.
- For those experiencing the downtime, the iOS app and website hang on a loading screen while the TweetDeck app remains stuck on a blank window.
- Twitter just allowed creators to monetize its live audio feature, Spaces on the iOS.
- The latest report shows that Twitter was back.
- Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 0.70% at $63.05 on the last check Friday.
