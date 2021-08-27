 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter Allows Monetizing Live Audio Feature On iOS
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Share:
Twitter Allows Monetizing Live Audio Feature On iOS
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTRannounced that some hosts on its live audio feature, Spaces, could sell access to Ticketed Spaces. 
  • Applications for Ticketed Spaces marked a June debut for users above 18, TechCrunch reports. Twitter hosted three Spaces in the last 30 days and has at least 1,000 followers.
  • Anyone on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS can buy tickets to Spaces hosted by people who have access to the feature.
  • The iOS presence implies creators will be subject to Apple's 30% in-app purchase fee and Twitter's 3% commission, leaving 67% of the ticket sales proceeds for the creator. 
  • If a creator's total lifetime earnings on Twitter, including Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows, exceed $50,000, Twitter will raise its 3% commission to 20%.
  • Twitter peer Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) had agreed to forego commission on creator revenue till 2023 and promised a lower commission than Apple.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 0.43% at $62.88 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + TWTR)

Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets $750M In Shares From iPhone Maker And Cashes Them Out Almost Immediately
Apple Will Let App Developers Tell Users About Ways To Pay Them Outside Of Its Ecosystem In Rare Move
Netflix Gaming Foray Begins To Take Shape As It Launches 'Stranger Things' Titles In Poland
Where Twitter Stands With Analysts
Apple Maintains Numero Uno In Smartwatch, Loses Market Share: Counterpoint Research
PC Market Q2 Scorecard: What Companies Are The Top 5 In The US?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com