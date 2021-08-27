 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Palantir Invests in EV Company Faraday Future: What You Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2021 11:06am   Comments
Share:
Palantir Invests in EV Company Faraday Future: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has quietly been building up stakes in many companies that are going public via SPAC. The company’s latest investment in a SPAC was highlighted in a recent article on The Verge.

What Happened: Palantir invested $25 million in Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE). The investment was part of the PIPE on the company’s SPAC deal.

Faraday Future raised $795 million in its PIPE, which included an investment from Geely, China’s largest private automaker.

Palantir has invested in and signed partnerships with 14 companies that went public via SPAC.

Related Link: Faraday Future Going Public Via SPAC: What Investors Should Know 

Why It’s Important: Along with the investment from Palantir, Faraday Future signed a commercial contract with the data company.

“Neither company disclosed how much Faraday Future is paying, though Palantir’s filing notes the contract will last between four and six years,” according to The Verge. 

Many of the companies that have received investments from Palantir have also signed commercial partnerships that see Palantir receiving revenue.

Palantir’s software serves as a “central operating system” for companies to help with data.

Faraday Future’s first electric vehicle, the FF91, is expected to have many autonomous driving features and to be built with a focus on technology inside the vehicle; Palantir could help power the inner workings of the car.

FFIE Price Action: FFIE shares were trading 7.91% higher to $9.69 Friday. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FFIE)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 17, 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Understanding Faraday Future's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Faraday Future's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Faraday Future's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: data companies electric vehicles EVs FF91 SPACNews Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com