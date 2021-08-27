Byrna Technologies Launches Personal Security Device On Amazon Platform
- Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) launches its products on Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) e-commerce platform, expanding from essentially one product, one sales channel company to a multi-product, multi-channel company.
- Byrna launched on Amazon by introducing the new Byrna SD (Self Defense) personal security device, which will be offered exclusively on Amazon for the next two months.
- "Selling through Amazon is transformative for our business and has been a goal of ours for quite some time," stated Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna Technologies.
- The MSRP for the Byrna SD is $399 versus $359 for the original Byrna HD. The Byrna SD Bundle Package is priced at $429.
- Price Action: BYRN shares are trading higher by 1.27% at $30.28 on the last check Friday.
