 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Byrna Technologies Launches Personal Security Device On Amazon Platform
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 9:39am   Comments
Share:
Byrna Technologies Launches Personal Security Device On Amazon Platform
  • Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) launches its products on Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) e-commerce platform, expanding from essentially one product, one sales channel company to a multi-product, multi-channel company.
  • Byrna launched on Amazon by introducing the new Byrna SD (Self Defense) personal security device, which will be offered exclusively on Amazon for the next two months.
  • "Selling through Amazon is transformative for our business and has been a goal of ours for quite some time," stated Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna Technologies.
  • The MSRP for the Byrna SD is $399 versus $359 for the original Byrna HD. The Byrna SD Bundle Package is priced at $429.
  • Price Action: BYRN shares are trading higher by 1.27% at $30.28 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BYRN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Raymond James Initiates Coverage On Byrna Technologies, Sees High Potential Upside
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2021
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Byrna Technologies Acquires Assets Of Ballistipax For Undisclosed Sum
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com