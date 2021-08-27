Allison Transmission Partners With ElDorado National For Hybrid EP System
- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) has partnered with ElDorado National (ENC) to integrate the Allison H 40 EPTM electric hybrid propulsion system into the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency's (SFMTA) Municipal Railway (Muni) buses.
- The Hybrid EP system reduces diesel fuel consumption by 25% and CO2 emissions compared to a conventional diesel transit bus.
- SFMTA has given a contract to ElDorado for 30 electric hybrid E-Z Rider II model heavy-duty 30-foot transit buses, which will feature the Allison H 40 EP.
- ElDorado expects to deliver electric hybrid buses in Q2 of 2022.
- Price Action: ALSN shares closed lower by 0.27% at $37.48 on Thursday.
