TikTok Owner Exhibits Signs Of VR Foray: Bloomberg
- TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd is in discussions to acquire Pico, a Chinese maker of virtual reality headsets, Bloomberg reports.
- TikTok recently launched 'TikTok Effect Studio' to build augmented reality (AR) effects for TikTok's short-form video app. Games and fitness apps have been a big VR headset driver.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) just upped the VR experience by launching the Horizon Workrooms app for its Oculus Quest 2 headset owners shortly after its VR debut in September 2020.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is targeting its VR debut in 2022.
