TikTok Owner Exhibits Signs Of VR Foray: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 3:34pm   Comments
TikTok Owner Exhibits Signs Of VR Foray: Bloomberg
  • TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd is in discussions to acquire Pico, a Chinese maker of virtual reality headsets, Bloomberg reports
  • TikTok recently launched 'TikTok Effect Studio' to build augmented reality (AR) effects for TikTok's short-form video app. Games and fitness apps have been a big VR headset driver.
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBjust upped the VR experience by launching the Horizon Workrooms app for its Oculus Quest 2 headset owners shortly after its VR debut in September 2020.
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPLis targeting its VR debut in 2022.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.88% at $365.13 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Pexels from Pixabay

