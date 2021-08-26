5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Williams Industrial Services

The Trade: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: WLMS) Director Nelson Obus acquired a total of 46700 shares at an average price of $4.03. To acquire these shares, it cost $188,032.88.

What’s Happening: Williams Industrial Services, last week, reported second-quarter revenue growth of 26.2% year-over-year to $91.6 million, beating the consensus of $83.18 million.

What Williams Industrial Services Does: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides a range of construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in energy, power, and industrial end markets.

Heritage Global

The Trade: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) Director Michael Hexner acquired a total of 34504 shares shares at an average price of $1.90. The insider spent $65,515.44 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Heritage Global Partners recently announced it acquired American Laboratory Trading.

What Heritage Global Does: Heritage Global Inc is a diversified financial services company. The firm provides acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets.

OncoSec Medical

The Trade: OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Director Margaret Dalesandro acquired a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $1.89. To acquire these shares, it cost $37,800.00.

What’s Happening: OncoSec Medical, last month, announced it entered into a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's TAVO with Merck's KEYTRUDA in a Phase 3 study.

What OncoSec Medical Does: OncoSec Medical Inc is a healthcare sector company. It is focused on designing, developing and commercializing gene therapies, therapeutics, and medical approaches to stimulate an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer.

Air Industries

The Trade: Air Industries Group (NYSE: AIRI) Director Michael Brand acquired a total of 10000 shares shares at an average price of $1.20. The insider spent $12,000.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, earlier during the month, reported upbeat quarterly sales.

What Air Industries Does: Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company. Its manufactures and design structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines and other components.

Spark Networks

The Trade: Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) CEO Eric Eichmann acquired a total of 13500 shares at an average price of $3.50. To acquire these shares, it cost $47,250.00.

What’s Happening: Spark Networks recently named Colleen Brown as Non-Executive Chair.

What Spark Networks Does: Spark Networks operates a global online dating site. Its focus is on catering to professionals and educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets.