 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Intel, Electrameccanica Or Ideanomics?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2021 10:13am   Comments
Share:
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Intel, Electrameccanica Or Ideanomics?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) announced the appointment of Bruce H. Andrews as corporate vice president and chief government affairs officer, effective Sept. 7. 

Intel says Andrews will lead Intel's global government affairs group and oversee the company's government affairs and public policy functions and strategies. He will report to Steven R. Rodgers, Intel's executive vice president and general counsel.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to join Intel during a very exciting time for the company and the industry,” Andrews said. “I look forward to leading a global team dedicated to fostering a constructive policy environment for the semiconductor industry, and to working with governments around the world to help them understand the role Intel plays in enabling so much of modern life, industry and progress."

The electric vehicle designer and manufacturer Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) announced it will bring its flagship three-wheeled, single-occupant, SOLO EV to the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) expo, the industry's largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event. 

The expo will be held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 at the Long Beach Convention Center. 

WAVE, a subsidiary of Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) and a leading high-power inductive charging solution provider for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, named Aaron Gillmore as CEO effective immediately. 

WAVE noted that Gillmore is an accomplished clean transportation executive with broad expertise in electric commercial vehicles, EV charging, renewable energy, and battery storage. In his recent leadership role at BYD Motors, Gillmore led the North American medium- and heavy-duty commercial electric truck division.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + IDEX)

Western Digital, Kioxia Negotiate Over Building Chip Giant
Intel's Delay Is Proving To Be Nvidia, AMD's Gain
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Samsung Beats TSM, Intel With Latest Move - Read How?
Intel Bags Deal To Develop Government's Foundry Ecosystem
Apple Close To Launching Higher End Mac Mini Without Intel Processor
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com