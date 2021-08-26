 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Disney, Lululemon Or Express?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2021 12:24pm   Comments
As part of Disney's "Ultimate Princess Celebration," ELLE Magazine and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) announced it's honoring 14 real-life heroes and heroines who embody the courage and kindness of the beloved Disney Princess characters, who continue to inspire people worldwide, regardless of age.

"Though each Disney Princess is unique with their own story of trials and triumphs, they all embody the characteristics of courage and kindness and continue to inspire fans of all ages worldwide," said Melissa Lasdon, vice president, Disney Princess franchise development, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. 

"We are honored to be teaming up with ELLE to bring their stories to life by showcasing modern-day heroines who embody these same characteristics and pave the way for future generations of dreamers and achievers," Lasdon stated.

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) announced a comprehensive overview of the company's approach to pay and benefits. Effective September 27, 2021, lululemon will raise the minimum base pay for the majority of its store and Guest Education Centre (GEC) employees in North America. 

Lululemon says as part of the additional investments, people who are currently employed, and individuals who are hired from this point forward, will receive a new minimum of $15 or $17 per hour depending on their role and the market. 

Lululemon says they will be hiring more than 8,000 team members in North America for the holiday season.

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) will host a virtual investor event today at 11 a.m. ET. 

Express says CEO Tim Baxter and members of the Express management team will speak to the company's advancement of its EXPRESSway Forward strategy and growth plan to generate over $100 million in operating profit by 2024.

The virtual investor event can be accessed here.

