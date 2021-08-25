 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Target Names Sarah Travis As Roundel's President
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
Share:
Target Names Sarah Travis As Roundel's President
  • Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) has named Sarah Travis president of Roundel, the retailer's in-house media company. 
  • Roundel helps advertisers connect directly with guests through personalized, relevant marketing messages across Target's owned platforms and off-platform channels.
  • On September 13, 2021, Travis will assume office and report to Cara Sylvester, Target's executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer.
  • Travis previously served as managing director of retail at Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOGGoogle.
  • Price Action: TGT shares are trading higher by 0.40% at $251.65 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TGT)

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Beyond Meat, Intuit Or Target?
Best Buy Put End To Any Doubt About Amazon's 'Death Star Status' With Q2 Earnings, Says Cramer
A Look At Overnight Retail Gains
Walmart Now Offers Last-Mile Delivery Service To Other Businesses
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Offerings Available This Week
Back-To-School Shopping Will Never Be The Same
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com