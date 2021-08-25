Target Names Sarah Travis As Roundel's President
- Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) has named Sarah Travis president of Roundel, the retailer's in-house media company.
- Roundel helps advertisers connect directly with guests through personalized, relevant marketing messages across Target's owned platforms and off-platform channels.
- On September 13, 2021, Travis will assume office and report to Cara Sylvester, Target's executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer.
- Travis previously served as managing director of retail at Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google.
