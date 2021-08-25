 Skip to main content

Ryan Cohen-Founded Pet Retailer Chewy Wants To Give You The Disney World Experience
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 25, 2021 2:41am   Comments
Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) wants the experience of ordering pet food online to be as impressive as the feeling of going to the Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) Disney World, CEO Sumit Singh told CNBC on Tuesday.

What Happened: Singh said he wants to create a shopping experience so that customers keep coming back. He drew a comparison with Disney where when the customers go the first time, they wish they could be back there again.

“It’s about these compounding, amplifying experiences that just drives consumers back and builds loyalty over time. I think that’s what we’re really all about,” Singh told CNBC.

Why It Matters: Singh, who has been at the position since months before Chewy went public, said concerns about customer service and company culture have him on the toes. He wants to hold on to the corporate culture that drew customers when Chewy was still a startup. 

The online pet retailer has a huge following for its fast shipping and automatic deliveries of food and supplies. 

Chewy, which went public in June 2019, was co-founded by Ryan Cohen who now serves as chairman at the video game retailer GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME). Cohen stepped down from role as Chewy CEO in March 2018. 

Price Action: Chewy shares closed 4.27% higher at $92.10 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

