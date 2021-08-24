 Skip to main content

Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Surging Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2021 3:18pm   Comments
Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Surging Higher Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading sharply higher Tuesday on above-average afternoon trading volume amid a resurgence among momentum-driven retail stock names.

AMC Entertainment became popular after retail traders on r/wallstreetbets squeezed GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) higher at the beginning of the year. At last check Tuesday, GameStop was up more than 30% for the session.

AMC Entertainment is trending across popular social media platforms. It was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time. On Twitter, the phrase #AMCSqueeze is trending. 

AMC Entertainment discussion volume was spiking on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets at publication time. 

AMC Entertainment owns, operates or has interests in theatres located across the United States and Europe.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment has traded as high as $72.62 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 23.20% at $45.27.

Photo by Paul Sableman from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

